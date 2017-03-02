Obituaries
Lillian Beard Moorefield, Knoxville
Lillian Beard Moorefield of Knoxville, passed away at 4:20pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at
the age of 87. Born in Big Creek, Mississippi on September 1, 1929, to Earl Reece Beard and
Robbie Mae Pittman Beard. She had two brothers, twins, Robert Pittman Beard and Dr. Earl
Craig Beard, DDS. She grew up in Lake Village, AR. Lillian trained as a nurse at Memphis State
University and Baptist Memorial Hospital School of nursing in Memphis, TN. Piano played a
significant part in Lillian’s upbringing. She participated in numerous piano recitals and solo
appearances, one being at an all-Memphis physicians meeting at the Peabody Hotel.
She married Dr. Charles William Moorefield, M.D. Psychiatry on July 1, 1949. They made their home
in Kingston, TN 20 years. Lillian was a member of Jr. Woman’s Club, Oak Ridge Medical Auxiliary,
member of First Baptist Church and Sunday School class and Choir member. She was
membership chairman of Roane County High School PTA achieving a record number of
participants. She also studied Interior from the Chicago School of Interior Decoration. The family
relocated to Mountain Brook, Alabama where Dr. Moorefield joined a Psychiatric Foundation.
Lillian graduated from American Real Estate Birmingham, Alabama Institute and was a licensed
Realtor in the state of Alabama. Her interest also included sewing, traveling and water skiing.
After relocating to Knoxville, TN Mrs. Moorefield became a devoted member of Willing Workers
Sunday School Class at Concord Baptist Church.
Survived by children Charles William “Chip” Moorefield II and wife Micki; David Gregg
Moorefield and wife Joye; Cynthia Hake and husband Kerry; grandchildren Charles William
“Charlie” Moorefield III; Lucas Alan Moorefield; William Jackson Moorefield; Merrie Hannah
Moorefield; Connie Alyson Schaffer and husband Ben; Virginia Suzanne Barry and husband
Patrick; David Miller and wife Rebekah; Avery Kerley; great grandchildren Ava Kerley; Phoenix
Miller; Maxwell Miller; brother Robert Pittman Beard and wife Mary Ruth Beard. Preceded in
death by daughter Connie Lee Moorefield; and husband Charles William Moorefield, MD.
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2pm Friday March 3, 2017 at the First Baptist
Church in Kingston followed by the funeral at 2pm with Steve Peek officiating. Burial in Roane
Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com