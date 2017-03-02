Lillian Beard Moorefield, Knoxville

Lillian Beard Moorefield of Knoxville, passed away at 4:20pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at

the age of 87. Born in Big Creek, Mississippi on September 1, 1929, to Earl Reece Beard and

Robbie Mae Pittman Beard. She had two brothers, twins, Robert Pittman Beard and Dr. Earl

Craig Beard, DDS. She grew up in Lake Village, AR. Lillian trained as a nurse at Memphis State

University and Baptist Memorial Hospital School of nursing in Memphis, TN. Piano played a

significant part in Lillian’s upbringing. She participated in numerous piano recitals and solo

appearances, one being at an all-Memphis physicians meeting at the Peabody Hotel.