Tamarra Ann Hicks, Harriman

Tamarra Ann Hicks, age 60 of Harriman, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, February 27, 2017. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charlie and Mayme Jackson, Aunt Sandra Webb; parents-in-law, Leroy and Bonneal Hicks; brothers-in-law, Larry and Stan Hicks; and son-in-law, George Belicek, Jr.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 44 years, Steve, her two children, Leroy and Brandy, and five grandchildren, Preston, Madison, and Morgan Hicks and Rylee and George Belicek, all of Kingston.

She will also be dearly missed by her parents, Joan and Grady Clark; brothers, Michael (Tammy Jo) and Greg of Kingston, as well as several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a very loving, caring, and selfless person that always took care of everyone else and rarely thought of herself. She worked for many years for several Roane County families that needed in home care for their elderly family members. She was a honest person that people knew that they could depend on and trust. She was a hard worker with an amazing work ethic and only stopped working when her physical body could no longer keep up. She was a great teacher and a big influence on her children which instilled in them a strong work ethic as well as a strong sense of what it means to be responsible and dependable. She will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew her.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Friday, March 3, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following the visitation at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Danny Thomas officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

