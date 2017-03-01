BBBTV12

William Hoyt Clower, Rockwood

Mr. William Hoyt Clower, age 69 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 
Roane Medical Center, Harriman.  Mr. Clower was a U.S. Airforce Veteran for 20 years.  He is preceded in death 
by his parents, Tom & Annie Clower; brother, Tommy Clower. 
 
Survivors include: 
Wife of 24 years:Rebecca Clower of Rockwood, TN 
Sons:William Clower (Stacy) of Knoxville, TN 
Jesse Clower of Knoxville, TN 
Daughters:Kimberly Smith (Weston) of Castroville, TX 
Katherine Lamboy (Jeffery) of Queen Creek, AR 
Stepsons:Jason Trew of Rockwood, TN 
David Trew of Rockwood, TN 
Sisters:Jann Clower of Rockwood, TN 
Anne Collins of Rockwood, TN 
7 Grandchildren 
 
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Post Oak Christian Church, 
Rockwood, Tennessee.  Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Hoyt Clower.

