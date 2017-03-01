Obituaries
William Hoyt Clower, Rockwood
Mr. William Hoyt Clower, age 69 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at
Roane Medical Center, Harriman. Mr. Clower was a U.S. Airforce Veteran for 20 years. He is preceded in death
by his parents, Tom & Annie Clower; brother, Tommy Clower.
Survivors include:
Wife of 24 years:Rebecca Clower of Rockwood, TN
Sons:William Clower (Stacy) of Knoxville, TN
Jesse Clower of Knoxville, TN
Daughters:Kimberly Smith (Weston) of Castroville, TX
Katherine Lamboy (Jeffery) of Queen Creek, AR
Stepsons:Jason Trew of Rockwood, TN
David Trew of Rockwood, TN
Sisters:Jann Clower of Rockwood, TN
Anne Collins of Rockwood, TN
7 Grandchildren
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Post Oak Christian Church,
Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Hoyt Clower.