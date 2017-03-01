Obituaries

Helen Melton Webber, Clinton

Helen Melton Webber, age 94 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at her residence. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton and retired from Y-12 as a senior lab analyst after 23 years of service. Helen was born August 2, 1922 in Anderson County, TN to the late Worley and Carrie Melton. In addition to her parents Helen is also preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Brewer; brothers, Charles, Joe, Clarence, and Jeff Melton; sisters, Lillie King and Mildred Shultz.

She is survived by:

Daughter………………… Judy Brewer & husband Jerry of Heiskell

Son………………. Wallace S. Webber & wife Bonnie of Dayton, OH

Grandchildren……. Rhonda Milen & husband Gary of Clinton

Tanya Webber & husband Dave of Dayton, OH

Great grandson………. Dustin Jennings

Special niece……………. Anna Belle King of Clinton

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 3, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with her funeral service to follow in the chapel. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

