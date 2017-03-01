Obituaries

Cordelia Stout, Oliver Springs

Cordelia Stout, age 82, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Monday, February 27, 2017 at the NHC of Oak Ridge. Mrs. Stout was born June 21, 1934 in Coalfield, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

She worked as a sales associate for JC Penny’s for a number of years. Cordelia was a talented painter and loved to read. She was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

Cordelia is preceded in death by her parents: Harvey and Viola Mayton; by her husband, Bob W. Stout; by brothers and sisters: Imogene Woods, Rosetta Beaty, George Mayton, Charlet Gibson, H.T. Mayton, Lewis Mayton and Harvey Mayton Jr.

She is survived by her son, John Stout and wife, Cindy of Oliver Springs; by her brother, Archie Mayton and wife, Janet of Oak Ridge; by her sister, Louise Terry and husband, Kenneth of Rockwood; by a granddaughter, Gracie Stout of Oliver Springs and by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, March 4, 2017 between the hours of 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Pastor Garvan Walls and Roland Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stout family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

