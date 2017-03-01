BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Kate “Nell” Howard, age 87, of Crossville

Obituaries

Kate “Nell” Howard, age 87, of Crossville

Kate “Nell” Howardage 87, of Crossville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, 
February 27, 2017.  She was born in Crossville, TN, worked at the hosiery mill 
and Edwards Shoe Store.  Nell was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. 
 
Nell is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Nellie Tollett Barnwell; 
husband, Herman E. Barnwell; son, Ronald Howard; sister, Cleo Love; and 
mother and fatherinlaw, Herman H. and Stella B. Howard. 
 
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ramsey and husband, Terry, of 
Crossville; brothers, Clyde Barnwell of Crossville and Sam Barnwell of Crab 
Orchard; sisters, Doris Clark and Paulette Kincannon of Harriman and Stacy 
Wilbanks of Crossville; brotherinlaw, John Love; daughter-in-law, Cathy 
Howard; granddaughters, April Dixon and Keri Farley of Crossville and Winter 
Larkin of Kingstport, TN; great-grandchildren, Kayla Pendergrast, Chris 
Pendergrast, Alex Dixon, Emily Farley, Ethan Dixon, Kami Farley, Ava Larkin, 
and Cade Larkin; and great-great granddaughter, Zoei Pendergrast. 
 
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Friday, 
March 3, 2017, 12 – 2 p.m., funeral service at 2 p.m., with burial following at 
Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, Rev. Mason Goodman officiating.  Kyker 
Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Howard family.  
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

