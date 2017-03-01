Obituaries
Kate “Nell” Howard, age 87, of Crossville
Kate “Nell” Howard, age 87, of Crossville, went to be with the Lord on Monday,
February 27, 2017. She was born in Crossville, TN, worked at the hosiery mill
and Edwards Shoe Store. Nell was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
Nell is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Nellie Tollett Barnwell;
husband, Herman E. Barnwell; son, Ronald Howard; sister, Cleo Love; and
mother and father–in–law, Herman H. and Stella B. Howard.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ramsey and husband, Terry, of
Crossville; brothers, Clyde Barnwell of Crossville and Sam Barnwell of Crab
Orchard; sisters, Doris Clark and Paulette Kincannon of Harriman and Stacy
Wilbanks of Crossville; brother–in–law, John Love; daughter-in-law, Cathy
Howard; granddaughters, April Dixon and Keri Farley of Crossville and Winter
Larkin of Kingstport, TN; great-grandchildren, Kayla Pendergrast, Chris
Pendergrast, Alex Dixon, Emily Farley, Ethan Dixon, Kami Farley, Ava Larkin,
and Cade Larkin; and great-great granddaughter, Zoei Pendergrast.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Friday,
March 3, 2017, 12 – 2 p.m., funeral service at 2 p.m., with burial following at
Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker
Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Howard family.
