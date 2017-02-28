BBBTV12

Portia Leeona Kinser Henson, Lake City

Posted on
Portia Leeona Kinser Hensonage 69, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25, 
2017 at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Earl and Rildia Hinkle 
Kinser. Portia was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake City.  Portia was a Registered Nurse who 
enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wilson 
Kinser and sister, Shirley Kinser. 
 
Survivors include:  
SonJohn David Henson & KimStuttgart, AK 
 
DaughterJeannie Marie Wert & ShawnPhiladelphia, PA 
 
Brothers: Doug KinserLake City 
Aaron KinserLake City 
 
GrandchildrenJeff & Christian Henson 
Sydney & Zoe Wert 
 
 
Nieces and Nephews Charles Jobe, Robert Jobe, Ella Jobe, Kathy Carroll, 
Dan Kinser, Aaron Kinser, Isaiah Wallace, Blake Wallace and their children. 
 
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of her 
grandson, Jeff. 
 
Visitation: 11:00 AM to 11:30 AMThursday, March 2, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home. 
Funeral Service: 11:30 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. 
Larry Watts officiating. 
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN. 
 
 
You can also visit Portia’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements. 

