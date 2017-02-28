Obituaries
Portia Leeona Kinser Henson, Lake City
Portia Leeona Kinser Henson, age 69, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25,
2017 at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Earl and Rildia Hinkle
Kinser. Portia was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake City. Portia was a Registered Nurse who
enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wilson
Kinser and sister, Shirley Kinser.
Survivors include:
Son: John David Henson & KimStuttgart, AK
Daughter: Jeannie Marie Wert & ShawnPhiladelphia, PA
Brothers: Doug KinserLake City
Aaron KinserLake City
Grandchildren: Jeff & Christian Henson
Sydney & Zoe Wert
Nieces and Nephews Charles Jobe, Robert Jobe, Ella Jobe, Kathy Carroll,
Dan Kinser, Aaron Kinser, Isaiah Wallace, Blake Wallace and their children.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of her
grandson, Jeff.
Visitation: 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 11:30 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev.
Larry Watts officiating.
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.
You can also visit Portia’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.