Obituaries
Wilma Poole Jeffries, Goose Creek, South Carolina (formerly of Rockwood)
Mrs. Wilma Poole Jeffries, age 96 of Goose Creek, South Carolina (formerly of Rockwood,
Tennessee) went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 26, 2017at the
residence with her Family by her side. Mrs. Jeffries was born June 09, 1920. She was a daughter of the
late Henry Poole and Pearl Taylor Poole. She was a member of Clymersville Baptist Church; she loved
her church, the Bible and her family. Her Mother, Father, and Son, Fred Woodall, brothers Edward and
Thurman Poole, Sisters Margaret Douglas and Mildred Forrester all preceded her in death.
She is survived by:
Son, Ed Woodall (Angela) of Goose Creek SC
Grandson Fred Woodall of Lima Ohio
Brother: Raymond Poole of Maryville, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Mary Poole of Maryville, Tennessee
Numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her two very special girls, Allie and Molly
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, March 3, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to
1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 1:00pm with
Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Concluding services and Interment will follow in the Oak Grove
Cemetery in Rockwood.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Wilma Poole Jeffries