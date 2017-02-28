Wilma Poole Jeffries, Goose Creek, South Carolina (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Wilma Poole Jeffrie s , age 96 of Goose Creek, South Carolina (formerly of Rockwood,

Tennessee) went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the

residence with her Family by her side. Mrs. Jeffries was born June 09, 1920. She was a daughter of the

late Henry Poole and Pearl Taylor Poole. She was a member of Clymersville Baptist Church; she loved

her church, the Bible and her family. Her Mother, Father, and Son, Fred Woodall, brothers Edward and