Wilma Poole Jeffries, Goose Creek, South Carolina (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Wilma Poole Jeffries, age 96 of Goose Creek, South Carolina (formerly of Rockwood, 
Tennessee)  went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 26, 2017at the 
residence with her Family by her side.  Mrs. Jeffries was born June 09, 1920. She was a daughter of the 
late Henry Poole and Pearl Taylor Poole.  She was a member of Clymersville Baptist Church; she loved 
her church, the Bible and her family. Her Mother, Father, and Son, Fred Woodall, brothers Edward and 
Thurman Poole, Sisters Margaret Douglas and Mildred Forrester all preceded her in death. 
She is survived by: 
Son, Ed Woodall (Angela) of Goose Creek SC 
Grandson Fred Woodall of Lima Ohio 
Brother: Raymond Poole of Maryville, Tennessee 
Sister-in-law: Mary Poole of Maryville, Tennessee 
Numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her two very special girls, Allie and Molly 
Arrangements are as FollowsFriday, March 3, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to 
1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will follow at 1:00pm with 
Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating.  Concluding services and Interment will follow in the Oak Grove 
Cemetery in Rockwood. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Wilma Poole Jeffries 

