Albert Thomas, Harriman

Albert Thomas, age 89, a resident of Harriman, passed away, Thursday, February 23, 2017. Mr. Thomas was born May 15, 1927 in Marshall, North Carolina. Albert worked as a machinist at Detroit Diesel in Detroit, Michigan until his retirement, moving to Roane County in 1995.

He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country during World War II

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Wade Thomas and Naomi Henderson Thomas; by his wife, Margaret Thomas; by a son, Walter Mitchell Thomas and by a brother, David Henderson.

He is survived by a son, Albert Wade Thomas Jr. and wife, Ann of Canton, MI; by daughters: Mary Olson of Redford, MI, Deborah Harris and husband, Ray of Southfield, MI, and Katherine Dunne Redford, MI; by grandchildren: Megan Bedoun, David Thomas, Amy Bourgeois, Michael Thomas, Ronald Olson, Shauna Harris, Kristina Harris, Jimmy Schutter, Tiffany Krzeczkowski, Kristen Morgenstern, Kayla Waugh, and by 12 great-grandchildren.

Albert is also survived by a brother, William “Buddy” Thomas of Marshall, NC; by sisters: Hazel Kirkpatrick of Southfield, MI, Emma Ramsey of Murphy, NC, Christine Metcalf of Weaverville, NC, Irene Baker of Marshall, NC, and Leta Blevins and husband, Lewis of Marshall, NC; by brothers-in-law: John Sweeten and wife, Betty of Clinton, Frank Sweeten and wife, Rebecca of Oliver Springs, and Robert Sweeten and wife, Gloria of Deer Lodge and by sisters-in-law: Doris Daugherty of Oliver Springs, Betty Jackson of Coalfield, and Shirley West Oliver Springs.

A graveside service will be held, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Thomas family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

