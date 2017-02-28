Obituaries
Pauline Bryant Robinson, Rockwood
Our loving mother, Pauline Bryant Robinson, age 87, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee
passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Methodist
Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee after a short illness. She was born September 29, 1929.
Pauline worked in the Food Service Industry all her life, working in various places. She retired
from Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood after 21 years of proud service. She came
out of retirement to work at Ivan’s Restaurant in Rockwood. She was an outstanding cook and
became famous for “Pauline’s” Chicken Salad and Banana Bread. Pauline loved her family and
friends beyond measure. She will be truly missed by all.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. ”Doc” Robinson; parents, Lloyd and Ethel
Easter Bryant; sister, Alya Dean Long; brother, Douglas Rhea Bryant; grandson, Michael Lloyd
Robinson; daughter-in-law, Janice B. Robinson; and son-in-law, Glenn W. McCuiston.
Survivors include:
Son:Lloyd Samuel Robinson of Soddy Daisy, TN
Daughter:Sharon Robinson McCuiston of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren:Chris Robinson (Ashley) of Knoxville, TN
Samantha Robinson of Chattanooga, TN
Step-Grandchildren:Stephanie Adams (Jason) of Soddy Daisy, TN
Lauren Bowman (Scott) of Soddy Daisy, TN
Great Grandchildren:Knox Clark, Emery Ann Robinson, Gracie Robinson, Brandt
Robinson, and Luke Bowman
Sisters:Mary Rayder of Rockwood, TN
Barbara Golliher of Rockwood, TN
Linda Pickel of Kingston, TN
Brother:James Edward “Jimmy” Bryant of Augusta, GA
And a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the
Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jake Fisher officiating. A special music selection will be
given by Tommy Cox. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.
An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans
Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Pauline Bryant Robinson.