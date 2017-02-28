Pauline Bryant Robinson, Rockwood

Our loving mother, Pauline Bryant Robinson , age 87, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee

passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Methodist

Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee after a short illness. She was born September 29, 1929.

Pauline worked in the Food Service Industry all her life, working in various places. She retired

from Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood after 21 years of proud service. She came

out of retirement to work at Ivan’s Restaurant in Rockwood. She was an outstanding cook and

became famous for “Pauline’s” Chicken Salad and Banana Bread. Pauline loved her family and