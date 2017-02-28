Obituaries
Ruby L. McGoldrick, age 87, of Harriman, passed away on Sunday February 26,
2017 in Harriman.
She is preceeded in death by her Husband Garlin McGoldrick; Daughters Edna
Marie Ezell, and Dorothy Ann McGoldrick.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Alice Ezell and Boyfriend John Smith of
Harriman; Sons in law Vernon Ezell, and Chester Ezell of Midtown
Graveside service will be at the Piney Grove Cemetery Wednesday March 1,
2017 at 2:00 PM. With Rev. Kenny Raines officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of
