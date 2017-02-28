BBBTV12

John Edward King, Kingston

John Edward King, Kingston

Posted on
John Edward King, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the 
Baptist Health Care Center in Lenoir City. He was born March 3, 1928 in Roda, Virginia. John 
was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly He loved fishing in his 
spare time. Preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Mitchell; first wife, Lounette King; 
parents, John and Ruby Andes King; and brother, Frank King. 
 
SURVIVORS:
 
Loving Wife Mary (Libby) King of Kingston 
 
Children John L. King, of Cincinnati, Ohio  
Karen King of Cincinnati, Ohio  
Kelly King and wife, Lisa of Harriman  
 
8 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren 
 
Sisters Judie Bierman of Dearborn, Michigan  
Jen Hall of Bartowe, Florida  
Sue Burton of Detroit Michigan  
 
A host of extended family and friends  
 
Celebration of life will be held 2:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the home of Kelly 
King, 27 Vincinda Lane, Harriman, TN, 37748.  Full military honors will be held at 2:00 pm, 
conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.  Online register book can be signed at 
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements. 

