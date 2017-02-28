Obituaries
John Edward King, Kingston
John Edward King, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the
Baptist Health Care Center in Lenoir City. He was born March 3, 1928 in Roda, Virginia. John
was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. He loved fishing in his
spare time. Preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Mitchell; first wife, Lounette King;
parents, John and Ruby Andes King; and brother, Frank King.
SURVIVORS:
Loving Wife Mary (Libby) King of Kingston
Children John L. King, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Karen King of Cincinnati, Ohio
Kelly King and wife, Lisa of Harriman
8 grandchildren and 13 great–grandchildren
Sisters Judie Bierman of Dearborn, Michigan
Jen Hall of Bartowe, Florida
Sue Burton of Detroit Michigan
A host of extended family and friends
Celebration of life will be held 2:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the home of Kelly
King, 27 Vincinda Lane, Harriman, TN, 37748. Full military honors will be held at 2:00 pm,
conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.