Barbara Pelfrey Milsaps, Kingston

M rs. Barbara Pelfrey Milsaps , age 57 of Kingston , passed away Friday

February 24, 2017 with her family by her side. Barbara was a graduate of Roane

State Community College and retired as the Director of the Harriman Public

Library. She began her service at the library when she was sixteen years old. She

served as the Children’s Librarian for many before becoming the Director. Barbara

loved everyone that came into the library. She prayed for them, gave to them,

worried about them, took books to them when they were homebound, and even

took many to their doctor’s appointments. Barbara loved her family and her church

family greatly. She adored her dogs and was an ardent supporter of ASPCA. But