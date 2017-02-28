Obituaries
Barbara Pelfrey Milsaps, Kingston
Mrs. Barbara Pelfrey Milsaps, age 57 of Kingston, passed away Friday
February 24, 2017 with her family by her side. Barbara was a graduate of Roane
State Community College and retired as the Director of the Harriman Public
Library. She began her service at the library when she was sixteen years old. She
served as the Children’s Librarian for many before becoming the Director. Barbara
loved everyone that came into the library. She prayed for them, gave to them,
worried about them, took books to them when they were homebound, and even
took many to their doctor’s appointments. Barbara loved her family and her church
family greatly. She adored her dogs and was an ardent supporter of ASPCA. But
more than anything else, Barbara loved Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her husband: David Milsaps.
And her parents: William “Buddy” and Veneda Pelfrey.
She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Jack and Felicia Pelfrey of North
Carolina.
Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Phyllis and Lloyd Barger of Lancing and Lona
and Arlis Berkhardt of Harriman.
Several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog: Gracie.
The family will receive friends on Monday February 26, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00
PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM
with Rev. Danny Thomas and Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Graveside services
will be Tuesday February 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM in Willard Park Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.