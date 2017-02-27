Obituaries

Pauline Crouch King, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Pauline Crouch King of Oliver Springs was born April 24, 1924 to the late Dennis and Maggie Crouch and passed away February 25, 2017 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by husband, Isaac King and daughter, Deletta King.

She leaves son, Kendal King and wife Ruby;

Daughter, Brenda King Goldston and husband, Chane;

Son, Edward King;

Six grandchildren, Michelle King, Chad Goldston and wife Billie, Casey Goldston and wife Paula, Edward King Jr. and wife Shawna, Becky King, and Kaden King;

Seven great-grandchildren, Kevin Yarber, Chane Goldston, Haley Goldston, Brent Seiber, Sayler King, Connor Goldston, and Colby Goldston;

Also special family and friends, Lous Howard, Courine Wright, Linda Laugherty, and Gail and Dale Robinson.

A Graveside Service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 2, 2017 beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the King Family.

Online condolences can be made at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

