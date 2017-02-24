Obituaries
Margaret E. Baker, Rockwood
Mrs. Margaret E. Baker, age 91 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at her
residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Baker was a Member of Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood,
where she was the pianist for over 50 years. She was a Devoted and Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and
Friend to all who met her along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by Parents: Thad & Nora Early;
Husband: Arnold Baker; 2 Brothers: Thad Early Jr. & Bob Early; 2 Sisters: Joanne Early Burkhalter & Sue Early;
Late Grandson: Chuck
She is survived by:
Son: Robert Baker (Shirley) of Crossville, Tennessee
Daughter: Jan Pitts (John) of Rockwood, Tennessee
5 Grandchildren: Wendy Baker, Sandy Baker Lowrance, Maresa Hudgins, Taryn Chumley, and Jay Chumley
11 Great-Grandchildren
Brother: Donald “Pete” Early (Debbie) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, February 27, 2017, In the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Family will receive
Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will be at 7:00pm. Interment and Concluding Services will be held on
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:00am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Margaret E. Baker.