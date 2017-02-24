Margaret E. Baker, Rockwood

Mrs. Margaret E. Baker , age 91 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Baker was a Member of Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood,

where she was the pianist for over 50 years. She was a Devoted and Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and

Friend to all who met her along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by Parents: Thad & Nora Early;

Husband: Arnold Baker; 2 Brothers: Thad Early Jr. & Bob Early; 2 Sisters: Joanne Early Burkhalter & Sue Early;