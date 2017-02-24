Obituaries

Phyllis Jean Edmonds, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Phyllis Jean Edmonds, age 78 of Oliver Springs passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. She retired from ORNL where she worked as Administrative Support in the Environmental Science Division at X-10. She was a long-time member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved reading and served as librarian for the Clinch-Powell Regional Library. Phyllis loved outdoor activities such as, horseback riding, hiking and camping. She was also known for baking delicious pumpkin pies! She was dearly loved by her family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Hazel Edwards; Brother, Jack Edwards.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Edmonds of Oliver Springs;

Daughter, Darlene Cummings;

Sons, Daniel and Wayne Edmonds;

Grandchildren, Kristen and Kevin Cummings, and Erika Edmonds;

Brothers, Jimmy Edwards and Eddie Edwards;

Sister, Betty Ann Perry;

Sister-in-law, Jane Edwards and son, Mike;

And numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 6-8:00 pm at Beech Park Baptist Church, 1085 E. Tri-County Blvd. Oliver Springs. The Funeral Service will begin at 8:00 with Preacher Billy Edmonds and Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, 12:30 pm in Anderson Memorial Gardens. Jackson Funeral Services is honored to serve the Edmonds Family.

Online condolences can be made to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

