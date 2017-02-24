Obituaries

Joyce Lee Willis, Clinton

Joyce Lee Willis age 88 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at NHC- Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She lived in Clinton, TN for the past 56 years at the same address. Joyce loved working with flowers, and loved spending time with her family. Joyce was raised with eight brothers and sisters.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Welch and Evelyn Anderson Welch; husband, James H. “Red” Willis; son, Eddie Willis and grandchild, Brandy Carter.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Lynn Carter & husband Ronnie of Clinton, TN, Sonya Franklin of Clinton, TN; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Willis; grandchildren, Lee Carter and wife Missy, Cody Franklin, Chloe Willis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Joyce’s family will receive her friends from 12pm – 2pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017 with her funeral service to follow at 2pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Pastor Johnny Rhea officiating. Joyce’s interment will follow her funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton; TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

