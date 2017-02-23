BBBTV12

Catina Ann (Debra) Marshall-Voiles, Kingston

Catina Ann (Debra) Marshall-Voiles, 55, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 
at her home. Preceded in death by son Ian Seth (Little Jackie) Marshall. Stepfather Eugene 
Murray, and grandparents Vonell and Elmore Crutcher. 
 
Survived by family, husband Darrell Voiles, devoted children Taneshia (Marvin) Darby, Rhyanna 
(Quenelle) Frazier, and Darrious Marshall all of Kingston, stepchildren Darrell Lee Voiles, Jr. of 
Florida, Jennifer (Jason) Gallaher of Kingston, Mother, Gwendolyn Street, sisters Glenda 
(William) Hughes, Patricia (Michael) Andrews, Sandra (Jerry) Bell, Karen (Glen) McKnuckles
brothers Ronald Gilbert, all of Nashville, TN, brother in law Desmond (Kathy) Voiles. Six beloved 
grandchildren Josiah, Jaden, JaylaAnneJahnaureAamerie, Adrian, step grandchildren Jamie 
and JoAnna Gallaher, and numerous other relatives and friends. 
 
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2pm Saturday February 25, 2017 at the 
Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Followed by funeral service at 2pm (EST). Burial 
to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. 
