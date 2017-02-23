Obituaries
Nancy Imogene Freels Armes, Kingston
Mrs. Nancy Imogene Freels Armes, age 88, passed away February 21, 2017
at Methodist Medical Center. Mrs. Armes, a Kingston, TN resident, also lived
and worked for many years in Franklin, NC. She worked in hosiery plants in
Harriman, Franklin and Rockwood prior to owning and operating small
businesses in Franklin and Kingston. In retirement, Mrs. Armes enjoyed
fishing, bowling with her Roane County championship team and serving as a
Volunteer Pink Lady with Roane Medical Center in Harriman.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Benton and Linda Garrett Freels
And her youngest son: Robert “Bobby” Armes
She is survived by her husband of over 71 years: Pete Armes
Two sons: Paul and his wife Linda Armes and Ronnie and his wife Glenda
Armes
One daughter: Brenda Armes Hughes, widow of Tony Hughes
Eleven grandchildren
Eighteen great grandchildren
And two great-great grandchildren
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Sunday
February 26, 2017 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at
2:00 PM with Bro. Buster Armes officiating. The interment will then follow
the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Armes family.