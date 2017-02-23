BBBTV12

Nancy Imogene Freels Armes, Kingston

Nancy Imogene Freels Armes, Kingston

Mrs. Nancy Imogene Freels Armesage 88, passed away February 21, 2017 
at Methodist Medical Center. Mrs. Armes, a Kingston, TN resident, also lived 
and worked for many years in Franklin, NC. She worked in hosiery plants in 
Harriman, Franklin and Rockwood prior to owning and operating small 
businesses in Franklin and Kingston. In retirement, Mrs. Armes enjoyed 
fishing, bowling with her Roane County championship team and serving as a 
Volunteer Pink Lady with Roane Medical Center in Harriman. 
 
She was preceded in death by her parents: Benton and Linda Garrett Freels 
And her youngest son: Robert “Bobby” Armes 
 
She is survived by her husband of over 71 years: Pete Armes  
Two sons: Paul and his wife Linda Armes and Ronnie and his wife Glenda 
Armes 
One daughter: Brenda Armes Hughes, widow of Tony Hughes 
Eleven grandchildren 
Eighteen great grandchildren 
And two great-great grandchildren 
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Sunday 
February 26, 2017 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 
2:00 PM with Bro. Buster Armes officiating. The interment will then follow 
the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Armes family. 

