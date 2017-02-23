Obituaries

Lee V. Hatmaker, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Lee V. Hatmaker, age 69, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017. He was born December 7, 1947 in Knox County, TN to the late Ernest Lee and Oma Duncan Hatmaker. Lee worked as an EMT for 27 years at the Anderson County EMS. He enjoyed collecting knives, watches and flashlights. Lee is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include:

Wife Debbie Smith Hatmaker Clinton

Daughters Carrie Loveday & Jamie Clinton

Jennifer Slaven & Josh Clinton

Brother Freddy Hatmaker & Sherry Cherry Bottom

Grandchildren Ashlyn and Isaiah Slaven

Nephews Adam, Haley, Bryan and Logan Hatmaker and Skylar

A host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, February 24, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM at the Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2017 to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment with Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

You can also visit Lee’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

