Obituaries

Mickie Hunley Massey, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mickie Hunley Massey, age 42, went to be with her Lord and family in heaven on Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mickie was born October 4, 1974 to James and Judy Rains Hunley in Lake City, Tennessee. Mickie married Cliff Massey on November 22, 2002 in Henrietta, Texas. She was a homemaker and loved her family pets. She cherished her time with her church family and always looked forward to vacation bible school. Though not officially old enough, Mickie was a member of the “Red Hat Renegades” and had to wear proudly, a Pink Hat. Mickie was loved and will be missed by many. Mickie was preceded in death by her father, James Hunley; her mother, Judy Rains; her brother, Terry Hunley. She is survived by her husband, Cliff Massey of Lake Arrowhead, Texas; a sister, Lisa Hunley Pebley and her twin sister, Mary Hunley, both of Rocky Top, Tennessee; special childhood friend, Regina Leinart, and lots of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Ridgeview Cemetery in Caryville, TN for Mickie’s interment..

You can also visit Mickie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

