Billy Ray Phillips, Lake City

Billy Ray Phillips, age 75, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. He was born July 4, 1941 in Anderson County, TN to the late Ed and Wilma Phillips.  Billy was a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church in Lake City.  He enjoyed running the country store, collecting antiques and woodworking. Billy is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include:
 
Wife                                                   Mary Wagner Phillips                                           Lake City
Son                                                     Rickey Phillips                                                          Lake City
Daughters                                        Mickey Lindsay & Jimmy                                      Lake City
                                                            Vickey Phillips                                                         Lake City
                                                            Nickey Rena Phillips                                               Lake City
Brothers                                            Edward Phillips                                                       Lake City
                                                            E.J. Phillips & Kathy                                               Lake City
                                                            Jackie Phillips & Leah                                            Lake City
Sisters                                                Margaret Brannon                                                 Ohio
                                                            Stella Richardson                                                    Maryville, TN
Grandchildren                                 James Lindsay, Michelle Dodson, Adam Tyler Lindsay and
Brandon Phillips
And several other family members and friends.
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN.
 
You can also visit Billy’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

