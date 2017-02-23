Obituaries
Billy Ray Phillips, Lake City
Billy Ray Phillips, age 75, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. He was born July 4, 1941 in Anderson County, TN to the late Ed and Wilma Phillips. Billy was a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed running the country store, collecting antiques and woodworking. Billy is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include:
Wife Mary Wagner Phillips Lake City
Son Rickey Phillips Lake City
Daughters Mickey Lindsay & Jimmy Lake City
Vickey Phillips Lake City
Nickey Rena Phillips Lake City
Brothers Edward Phillips Lake City
E.J. Phillips & Kathy Lake City
Jackie Phillips & Leah Lake City
Sisters Margaret Brannon Ohio
Stella Richardson Maryville, TN
Grandchildren James Lindsay, Michelle Dodson, Adam Tyler Lindsay and
Brandon Phillips
And several other family members and friends.
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN.
