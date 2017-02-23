Obituaries

Billy Ray Phillips, Lake City

Billy Ray Phillips, age 75, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. He was born July 4, 1941 in Anderson County, TN to the late Ed and Wilma Phillips. Billy was a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed running the country store, collecting antiques and woodworking. Billy is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include:

Wife Mary Wagner Phillips Lake City

Son Rickey Phillips Lake City

Daughters Mickey Lindsay & Jimmy Lake City

Vickey Phillips Lake City

Nickey Rena Phillips Lake City

Brothers Edward Phillips Lake City

E.J. Phillips & Kathy Lake City

Jackie Phillips & Leah Lake City

Sisters Margaret Brannon Ohio

Stella Richardson Maryville, TN

Grandchildren James Lindsay, Michelle Dodson, Adam Tyler Lindsay and

Brandon Phillips

And several other family members and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You can also visit Billy’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

