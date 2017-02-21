Obituaries
Gloria June Williams, Harriman
Gloria June Williams, age 89, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday February 21, 2017 at Brookdale Senior
Living. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, Walden Ridge Antique Car Club, and an avid
UT football fan and season ticket holder for more than 40 years. She fulfilled the role of mother,
grandmother, and great-grandmother until her final days. She took great pleasure in raising and supporting
her family through all walks of life. June was a loving wife for 69 years to J.D. Williams Jr. who preceded
her in death. She was also preceded in death by parents Elmer and Burl Webster.
Survivors:
SonDavid Williams & wife Becky of Harriman
GrandchildErika Whyte (Thomas) of Maryville
Great granddaughterBraylee Whyte
Special Friend and Caregiver Trudy Edwards
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for the outstanding care and devotion of
love they gave to her.
Funeral Service will be 2 PM Thursday February 23, 2017 at The Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman,
interment following in Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. The family will
receive friends from 12PM to 2 PM prior to service.
