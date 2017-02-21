BBBTV12

Gloria June Williams, Harriman

Gloria June Williams, age 89, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday February 21, 2017 at Brookdale Senior 
Living. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, Walden Ridge Antique Car Club, and an avid 
UT football fan and season ticket holder for more than 40 years.  She fulfilled the role of mother, 
grandmother, and great-grandmother until her final days.  She took great pleasure in raising and supporting 
her family through all walks of life. June was a loving wife for 69 years to   J.D. Williams Jr. who preceded 
her in death. She was also preceded in death by parents Elmer and Burl Webster. 
 
Survivors:
SonDavid Williams & wife Becky of Harriman 
GrandchildErika Whyte (Thomas) of Maryville 
Great granddaughterBraylee Whyte 
Special Friend and Caregiver              Trudy Edwards 
 
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for the outstanding care and devotion of 
love they gave to her.  
 
 Funeral Service will be 2 PM Thursday February 23, 2017 at The Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman
interment following in Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. The family will 
receive friends from 12PM to 2 PM prior to service. 
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

