Nancy Jenkins, Daysville
Mrs. Nancy Jenkins, age 67 of Daysville, passed away Monday February 20, 2017 at
her home. Mrs. Nancy was a member of the Daysville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles Frank Carter and Ama Wee Buttery
She is survived by her husband: Billy Ralph Jenkins
One son: Steven R. Jenkins and his wife Holly
One brother: Daniel Carter and his wife Francis
Two grandchildren: Steven L. Jenkins and Michlle Cofer
Two great grandchildren: Leiam Cofer and Leah Jenkins
And a host of other friends, nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Jenkins family.