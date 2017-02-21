BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Nancy Jenkins, Daysville

Obituaries

Nancy Jenkins, Daysville

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Nancy Jenkins, age 67 of Daysville, passed away Monday February 20, 2017 at 
her home. Mrs. Nancy was a member of the Daysville Church of Christ. 
 
Shwas preceded in death by her parents: Charles Frank Carter and Ama Wee Buttery 
 
She is survived by her husband: Billy Ralph Jenkins 
One son: Steven R. Jenkins and his wife Holly 
One brother: Daniel Carter and his wife Francis 
Two grandchildren: Steven L. Jenkins and Michlle Cofer 
Two great grandchildren: Leiam Cofer and Leah Jenkins 
And a host of other friends, nieces and nephews. 
 
 
The family will hold a private service at a later date.  
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Jenkins family.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: