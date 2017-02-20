Noah O. Dockery, Kingston

Mr. Noah O. Dockery , age 80 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at his

residence peacefully with his wife by his side. Mr. Dockery was a Member of the Harriman Church of God. He

was retired from TVA after a career of 41 years as a Map Surveyor. Mr. Dockery was a Veteran of the U. S.

Marines, achieving the rank of Sargent. He was an Avid Golfer and a Helper to his fellow man. He was a Loving

Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all. He is preceded in death by Parents: Clyde Dockery &