Obituaries
Noah O. Dockery, Kingston
residence peacefully with his wife by his side. Mr. Dockery was a Member of the Harriman Church of God. He
was retired from TVA after a career of 41 years as a Map Surveyor. Mr. Dockery was a Veteran of the U. S.
Marines, achieving the rank of Sargent. He was an Avid Golfer and a Helper to his fellow man. He was a Loving
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all. He is preceded in death by Parents: Clyde Dockery &
Willa Mae McDonald Dockery; and Brother: Mack Dockery
He is survived by:
Wife of 54 years: Betty Hall Dockery of Kingston, Tennessee
Son: James Dockery (Sonia) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Daughter: Debbie Davis (Chris) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Brothers: Guy Dockery of Lebanon, Tennessee
Dennis Dockery (Marie) of Murphy, N.C
Sister: Eva Decker (Billy) of Blairsville, Ga
3 Grandchildren & 2 Great-Grandchildren
Arrangements are as Follows: On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 5:00pm to
7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will Follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Ottis
Ball Officiating, along with Rev. Jeff Blackman. Concluding Services and Interment will be held on March 4, 2017
at 11:00am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Full-Military Honors by the U. S.
Marines Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Noah O. Dockery