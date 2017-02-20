BBBTV12

Noah O. Dockery, Kingston

Mr. Noah O. Dockery, age 80 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at his 
residence peacefully with his wife by his side.   Mr. Dockery was a Member of the Harriman Church of God. He 
was retired from TVA after a career of 41 years as a Map Surveyor.  Mr. Dockery was a Veteran of the U. S. 
Marines, achieving the rank of Sargent.  He was an Avid Golfer and a Helper to his fellow man.  He was a Loving 
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all.  He is preceded in death by Parents: Clyde Dockery & 
Willa Mae McDonald Dockery; and Brother: Mack Dockery 
He is survived by:  
Wife of 54 years: Betty Hall Dockery of Kingston, Tennessee 
Son: James Dockery (Sonia) of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Daughter: Debbie Davis (Chris) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee 
Brothers: Guy Dockery of Lebanon, Tennessee 
Dennis Dockery (Marie) of Murphy, N.C 
Sister: Eva Decker (Billy) of Blairsville, Ga 
3 Grandchildren & 2 Great-Grandchildren 
Arrangements are as Follows:  On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 5:00pm to 
7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will Follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Ottis 
Ball Officiating, along with Rev. Jeff Blackman.  Concluding Services and Interment will be held on March 4, 2017 
at 11:00am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Full-Military Honors by the U. S. 
Marines Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. 
 Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Noah O. Dockery 
 

