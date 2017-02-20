Obituaries

Mary Florence Alcorn, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mary Florence Alcorn, born October 17, 1927, a longtime resident of Alcorn Hollow in Oliver Springs left this world for her eternal home February 19, 2017 on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at 2:45 P.M. surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, by her brothers and sister, by 2 sons Tommy and Steve Alcorn, and by a grandson Stevie Alcorn.

She is survived by a son Buford Alcorn and wife Janie, by her daughters; Angela Alcorn, and Carolyn Alexander and husband Hayes, by many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren .

Mrs. Alcorn was the city Librarian in the early 1970’s before she retired from the Oliver Springs Police Department where she served as dispatcher from 1979 to 1990.

The family will receive friends Wednesday February 22, 2017 between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Joseph Key and Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Alcorn family and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

