Anna Swenson, Harriman

Mrs. Anna Swenson, age 77 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Brookdale

Senior Living Canter in Kingston, Tennessee. Mrs. Swenson was of the Baptist Faith. She was retired and enjoyed

Gardening and Refinishing Furniture. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all

who met her along Life’s Way. She is preceded in Death by Parents: Clarence & Hannah Rummel; Husband: