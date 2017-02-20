BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Anna Swenson, Harriman

Obituaries

Anna Swenson, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Anna Swenson, age 77 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Brookdale 
Senior Living Canter in Kingston, Tennessee.  Mrs. Swenson was of the Baptist Faith.  She was retired and enjoyed 
Gardening and Refinishing Furniture. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all 
who met her along Life’s Way.  She is preceded in Death by Parents: Clarence & Hannah Rummel; Husband: 
Robert Swenson: and Daughter: Tonya Swenson; Several Brothers and Sisters 
Mrs. Swenson is survived by: 
Daughters:  Teresa Dishner (Steve) of Harriman, Tennessee 
Tammy Swenson of Hixson, Tennessee 
4 Grandchildren: Brock, Griffin, Anna, and Sam 
Brother: Jimmy Rummel (Jane) of Harriman, Tennessee 
Several Nieces and Nephews 
Many Friends in the Roane County Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:00pm, Family and Friends will gather at the Roane 
Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside Services with Rev. Mason Goodman, officiating. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Anna L. Swenson. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: