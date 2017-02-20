Obituaries
Anna Swenson, Harriman
Mrs. Anna Swenson, age 77 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Brookdale
Senior Living Canter in Kingston, Tennessee. Mrs. Swenson was of the Baptist Faith. She was retired and enjoyed
Gardening and Refinishing Furniture. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all
who met her along Life’s Way. She is preceded in Death by Parents: Clarence & Hannah Rummel; Husband:
Robert Swenson: and Daughter: Tonya Swenson; Several Brothers and Sisters
Mrs. Swenson is survived by:
Daughters: Teresa Dishner (Steve) of Harriman, Tennessee
Tammy Swenson of Hixson, Tennessee
4 Grandchildren: Brock, Griffin, Anna, and Sam
Brother: Jimmy Rummel (Jane) of Harriman, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Roane County Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:00pm, Family and Friends will gather at the Roane
Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside Services with Rev. Mason Goodman, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Anna L. Swenson.