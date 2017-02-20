BBBTV12

Margaret L. Farr, Midtown

Mrs. Margaret L. Farr, age 90 of Midtown, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Parkwest 
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Mrs. Farr was a Lifelong Member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in 
Midtown.  She was a Devoted Homemaker who cherish every moment with her family.  She loved to and was an 
outstanding cook.  She was an Avon Sales Representative for over 35+ years; she also sold Stanley products for 
many years.  Margaret enjoyed doing Crafts and Flowers, she was also known for serving as Wedding Planner and 
making sure the Flowers and Wedding went on without any breakdowns.  She had an outgoing personality and a 
gentle smile.  Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to all who came in contact with 
her along Life’s journey. She was preceded in death by: Parents: Charlie & Lillie Mae Robinson; Husband: Johnnie 
C. Farr; Son: Johnny Mack Farr; Son-in-law: Ralph “Buddy” Johnson; Several Brothers and Sisters 
Margaret is survived by: 
Daughter: Delores Johnson of Harriman, Tennessee 
Grandsons: John Farr (DeeAnna) of Chattanooga, Tennessee 
Alan Johnson of Harriman, Tennessee 
Granddaughter: Ashley Cloyd (Gregory) of Harriman, Tennessee 
2 Great-Grandsons: Ian Mack, Alex 
Several Nieces, Nephews, and Other extended Family Members 
Many Friends in the Midtown Community 
Special Thanks to the Home Health Nurses and the Medical Staffs who took care of Margaret during her sickness 
Special Caregiver: Jill Kennedy 
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, February 20, 2017 Family will Receive Friends in the Chapel of Evans 
Mortuary in Rockwood from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.  Tuesday, February 21, 2017, Funeral Services will be conducted 
in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 3:00pm, Interment and Concluding Services with follow at the Piney Grove 
Baptist Church Cemetery in Midtown, Tennessee.  
 Evans Mortuary is respectfully serving the Family of Mrs. Margaret L. Farr

