Margaret L. Farr, Midtown

Mrs. Margaret L. Farr , age 90 of Midtown, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Parkwest

Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mrs. Farr was a Lifelong Member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in

Midtown. She was a Devoted Homemaker who cherish every moment with her family. She loved to and was an

outstanding cook. She was an Avon Sales Representative for over 35+ years; she also sold Stanley products for

many years. Margaret enjoyed doing Crafts and Flowers, she was also known for serving as Wedding Planner and

making sure the Flowers and Wedding went on without any breakdowns. She had an outgoing personality and a

gentle smile. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to all who came in contact with

her along Life’s journey. She was preceded in death by: Parents: Charlie & Lillie Mae Robinson; Husband: Johnnie