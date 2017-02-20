Martha E. Miles, Rockwood

Mrs. Martha E. Miles , age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at U. T.

Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Martha was a Member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood,

Tennessee, where she was a Choir Member and taught the 2 years olds in Sunday School for many years. She was

a Beautician in the Rockwood Area. She also worked at the Roane and Harriman Hosiery Mills in Harriman,

Roane County School System in the Cafeteria at Ridgeview, and the Live and Let Live Drug Store in Rockwood for

several years. She Loved to Crosstitch , Read, Hike and Spend time with her Grandchildren. Above all, she was a

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She is preceded in death by Parents: Jr . & Betty