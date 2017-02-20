BBBTV12

Martha E. Miles, Rockwood

Mrs. Martha E. Miles, age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at U. T. 
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Martha was a Member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood, 
Tennessee, where she was a Choir Member  and taught the 2 years olds in Sunday School for many years. She was 
a Beautician in the Rockwood Area.  She also worked at the Roane and Harriman Hosiery Mills in Harriman, 
Roane County School System in the Cafeteria at Ridgeview, and the Live and Let Live Drug Store in Rockwood for 
several years.  She Loved to Crosstitch, Read, Hike and Spend time with her Grandchildren. Above all, she was a 
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She is preceded in death by Parents: Jr. & Betty 
Newcome; Daughter: Terri Elaine Miles; and Sister: Linda Newcome 
She is survived by: 
Husband of 48 years: Bobby Miles of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sons: Robbie Miles (Stacey) of Hixson, Tennessee 
Brent Miles (Marie) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Beth Webb (Bill) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
8 Grandchildren: Bailey, Belle, Addie, Emery, Avery, Evan, Cason, Allie 
Sister: Roxie Walker (Gene) of Kingston, Tennessee 
Sister-in-law: Frances Bryant of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as follows: Monday, February 20, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, 
Tennessee. Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Marty 
Shadoan, officiating. Interment and Concluding services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 
1:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.  In Lieu of Flowers Family requests memorials 
be sent to JDRF Roane County Chapter, 996 N. Gateway Ave. Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or the First Baptist 
Church “Bread of Life” Ministry at P.O. Box #54 Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 in memory of Martha.  Evans 
Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Martha E. Miles 

