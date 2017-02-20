Obituaries
Martha E. Miles, Rockwood
Mrs. Martha E. Miles, age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at U. T.
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Martha was a Member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood,
Tennessee, where she was a Choir Member and taught the 2 years olds in Sunday School for many years. She was
a Beautician in the Rockwood Area. She also worked at the Roane and Harriman Hosiery Mills in Harriman,
Roane County School System in the Cafeteria at Ridgeview, and the Live and Let Live Drug Store in Rockwood for
several years. She Loved to Crosstitch, Read, Hike and Spend time with her Grandchildren. Above all, she was a
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She is preceded in death by Parents: Jr. & Betty
Newcome; Daughter: Terri Elaine Miles; and Sister: Linda Newcome
She is survived by:
Husband of 48 years: Bobby Miles of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Robbie Miles (Stacey) of Hixson, Tennessee
Brent Miles (Marie) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Beth Webb (Bill) of Rockwood, Tennessee
8 Grandchildren: Bailey, Belle, Addie, Emery, Avery, Evan, Cason, Allie
Sister: Roxie Walker (Gene) of Kingston, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Frances Bryant of Rockwood, Tennessee
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as follows: Monday, February 20, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,
Tennessee. Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Marty
Shadoan, officiating. Interment and Concluding services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at
1:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. In Lieu of Flowers Family requests memorials
be sent to JDRF Roane County Chapter, 996 N. Gateway Ave. Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or the First Baptist
Church “Bread of Life” Ministry at P.O. Box #54 Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 in memory of Martha. Evans
Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Martha E. Miles