Ruth Evelyn McDonald, Harriman

Mrs. Ruth Evelyn McDonald, age 98, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.  
She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. McDonald was a self-employed 
beautician, retiring after serving generations of women in South Harriman for forty-two (42) years. She was known as an unconditionally, generous friend and 
mother to allwho always spoke the truth in love.  
She never met a child she did not adore. 
She was predeceased in death by her husband of fifty-two (52) years, Leuty Dean McDonald; her son, Larry Jack McDonald 
and his wife, Joyce Rines McDonald; her parents, Leoda David (L. D.) and Gertrude 
(Hamby) Lloyd; her brother Ralph Lloyd; and her sisters, Pauline Campbell, Bernice Moore, and Macil 
Ballard. 
Survivors include her sons, Leuty Dean McDonald, Jr. and Gary Lloyd McDonald and his wife, Brenda Hall 
McDonaldher step-son, Dudley McDonald; her sisters, Alma Rice and Lucille Heidel; her grandchildren, 
Jill Wright, Tiffany Evans, Tracy McDonald, Chad McDonald, Keel McDonald, Adam McDonald, Suzanne 
Stinnett, Lloyd McDonald, and Dr. Emily McDonald Dryden; and many great grandchildren. 
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Tennessee from 
6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, with Mrs. McDonald’s funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m., Tom 
Bowling, Minister of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ officiating.  Burial will be in Roane Memorial 
Gardens in Rockwood at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2017. 
The family wishes to express heart-felt gratitude to the staff and loving caregivers at The Bridge at 
Rockwood. 

