Ruth Evelyn McDonald, Harriman
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. McDonald was a self-employed
beautician, retiring after serving generations of women in South Harriman for forty-two (42) years. She was known as an unconditionally, generous friend and
mother to all, who always spoke the truth in love.
She never met a child she did not adore.
She was predeceased in death by her husband of fifty-two (52) years, Leuty Dean McDonald; her son, Larry Jack McDonald
and his wife, Joyce Rines McDonald; her parents, Leoda David (L. D.) and Gertrude
(Hamby) Lloyd; her brother Ralph Lloyd; and her sisters, Pauline Campbell, Bernice Moore, and Macil
Ballard.
Survivors include her sons, Leuty Dean McDonald, Jr. and Gary Lloyd McDonald and his wife, Brenda Hall
McDonald; her step-son, Dudley McDonald; her sisters, Alma Rice and Lucille Heidel; her grandchildren,
Jill Wright, Tiffany Evans, Tracy McDonald, Chad McDonald, Keel McDonald, Adam McDonald, Suzanne
Stinnett, Lloyd McDonald, and Dr. Emily McDonald Dryden; and many great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Tennessee from
6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, with Mrs. McDonald’s funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m., Tom
Bowling, Minister of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in Roane Memorial
Gardens in Rockwood at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2017.
The family wishes to express heart-felt gratitude to the staff and loving caregivers at “The Bridge at
Rockwood”.