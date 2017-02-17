Sally Spears Stair, Clinton

Sally Spears Stair, age 78 of Clinton was reunited with her sweet son, husband,

and mother on Saturday, February 11, 2017. She retired from Briarcliff Healthcare

Center as an LPN in 2014. Sally found the Joy in all things, and she walked life

without judgement. The warmth that existed within her heart was powerful

enough to cure all the worlds of hurt and her quilting could cover the surface.

She’ll be forever remembered for her amazing strength and genuine acceptance.

Preceded in death by husband, Gilbert “ Foozie ” Stair; son, Mark Reece Stair;