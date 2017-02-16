Obituaries

Vera Jo Hall Scudder, Norris

Vera Jo Hall Scudder, 79, a long-time Norris resident, died Monday, February 13, 2017 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Andersonville.

She was born September 25, 1937 in Paris, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles and Vera Hall. She is survived by two sons, Matt Scudder and wife Valerie of Andersonville and Gary Scudder of Clinton. She was affectionately known as Grandma by her six grandchildren, Justin and John Logan Scudder, Jonathan, Jeremy, Elizabeth Scudder and Jayden Anderson and two great-grandchildren Bryce Ross and Trevor Scudder.

She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Louis and Sami Hall of Hartsville, TN and her sister, Mary Lea Hall of Oak Ridge. She was known as “Aunt Jo” by her niece, LeAnn Phillips and three nephews, Mark Phillips, Chris and Greg Hall.

She was raised in Norris, graduated from Norris High School, attended St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing and spent her professional life in the medical field working in several area hospitals and nursing homes.

She was an avid reader, loved animals and had various hobbies throughout her life, including crafts, ceramics and sewing. She enjoyed family gatherings and had an interest in genealogy.

To honor her wishes, no memorial service will be held.

Online condolences can be made to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Scudder Family.

