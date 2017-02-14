BBBTV12

Sally Spears Stair, Clinton

Sally Spears Stair, age 78 of Clinton was reunited with her sweet son, husband, 
and mother on Saturday, February 11, 2017.  She retired from Briarcliff Healthcare 
Center as an LPN in 2014.  Sally found the Joy in all things, and she walked life 
without judgement.  The warmth that existed within her heart was powerful 
enough to cure all the worlds of hurt and her quilting could cover the surface.  
She’ll be forever remembered for her amazing strength and genuine acceptance.  
Preceded in death by husband, Gilbert “Foozie” Stair; son, Mark Reece Stair; 
mother, Lois Anderson Greene.  
Sally is survived by: 
Granddaughter…………Stefanie Stair of Clinton 
Daughter………………Dreama Stair of Clinton 
Daughter-in-law…..Carla Goins & husband Jeff of Knoxville 
Several loving nieces, nephews, and special friends 
 
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 
Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the 
chapel.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude 
Hospital.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  
holleygamble.com 

