Obituaries
Sally Spears Stair, Clinton
Sally Spears Stair, age 78 of Clinton was reunited with her sweet son, husband,
and mother on Saturday, February 11, 2017. She retired from Briarcliff Healthcare
Center as an LPN in 2014. Sally found the Joy in all things, and she walked life
without judgement. The warmth that existed within her heart was powerful
enough to cure all the worlds of hurt and her quilting could cover the surface.
She’ll be forever remembered for her amazing strength and genuine acceptance.
Preceded in death by husband, Gilbert “Foozie” Stair; son, Mark Reece Stair;
mother, Lois Anderson Greene.
Sally is survived by:
Granddaughter…………Stefanie Stair of Clinton
Daughter………………Dreama Stair of Clinton
Daughter-in-law…..Carla Goins & husband Jeff of Knoxville
Several loving nieces, nephews, and special friends
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at
Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the
chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude
Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com