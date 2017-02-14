BBBTV12

Marvin Elwood Kitzmiller, Lake City

Marvin Elwood Kitzmiller, age 72 of Lake City, passed away at home after a long illness, surrounded by family on Sunday, February 12, 2017. He was a truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was born on November 7, 1944 to the late George and Frances Kitzmiller in Flushing, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Marvin is preceded in death by his brother, Carl, father and mother in law, LeRoy and LeOpal Hawkins, brothers-in-law, Fred Porter, David Hawkins and Genis Hawkins, and sisters-in-law, Pat Sandefur, and Robin Hawkins.
Survivors:  
Wife of 42 years                               Della Hawkins Kitzmiller                            Lake City
Son                                                     Ricky and wife Kim                                      Clinton
                                                            Bobby                                                             Lake City
Daughter                                           Cassie Carroll                                               Lake City
Grandchildren                                  Kyanna, Donovan, Colby, Cameron, and Peyton
Sisters                                                Donna Mae and husband
                                                            Carol Wayne                                                 Palmetto, FL
                                                            Dorothy Porter                                              Barnesville, OH
Sisters-in-Law                                  Ralphine Malicoat and Ronnie                 Lake City
                                                            Becky Bell and Elmer                                  Heiskell
                                                            Lois and Tom Gregg                                    Powell
Brothers-in-Law                               Daniel Hawkins                                           Lake City
                                                            Jeff and Jeannie Hawkins                         Lake City
 
Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
 
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice for everything they have done. The family would like to especially thank Darlene, Charlie, Steven, and Chaplain James.
 
Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:15 am to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service.

