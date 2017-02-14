Marvin Elwood Kitzmiller, Lake City

Marvin Elwood Kitzmiller, age 72 of Lake City, passed away at home after a long illness, surrounded by family on Sunday, February 12, 2017. He was a truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was born on November 7, 1944 to the late George and Frances Kitzmiller in Flushing, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Marvin is preceded in death by his brother, Carl, father and mother in law, LeRoy and LeOpal Hawkins, brothers-in-law, Fred Porter, David Hawkins and Genis Hawkins, and sisters-in-law, Pat Sandefur, and Robin Hawkins.

Survivors:

Wife of 42 years Della Hawkins Kitzmiller Lake City

Son Ricky and wife Kim Clinton

Bobby Lake City

Daughter Cassie Carroll Lake City

Grandchildren Kyanna, Donovan, Colby, Cameron, and Peyton

Sisters Donna Mae and husband

Carol Wayne Palmetto, FL

Dorothy Porter Barnesville, OH

Sisters-in-Law Ralphine Malicoat and Ronnie Lake City

Becky Bell and Elmer Heiskell

Lois and Tom Gregg Powell

Brothers-in-Law Daniel Hawkins Lake City

Jeff and Jeannie Hawkins Lake City

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice for everything they have done. The family would like to especially thank Darlene, Charlie, Steven, and Chaplain James.

Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:15 am to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service.