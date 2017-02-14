BBBTV12

Mary Lou Hammons Arthur, Clinton

Mary Lou Hammons Arthur, age 82 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Summit View of Lake City. She was born on July 8, 1934 in Clinton to the late William Hammons “Bill” and Velma Tanzalla Manning Hammons. Mary enjoyed gardening, flower gardening, crocheting, and most of all, having her grandchildren to spoil and enjoy. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arthur, sister, Mandy Smith, brother, Clifton Hammons, and nephews, Marvin and Jimmy Murray.
Survivors:  
Children                                Roy To Wilson
                                                Robert A. Arthur, Jr. and wife Kim
                                                Shelia Bolden and husband Robby Bolden
                                                Elizabeth T. “Panzy” Arthur
Grandchildren                      Elizabeth “Beth” Arthur
                                                Robert Lee Bolden and Samantha
                                                Michael Robert Arthur
Great Granddaughter          Peyton Daniel
 
Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
 
 
Graveside Service: 2 pm on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Robbins Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.
 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

