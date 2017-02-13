Obituaries
Tony Hutson, Harriman
Mr. Tony Hutson, age 52 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center at Harriman, Tennessee. He was a Member of Walnut Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by Parents: David & Edna Hutson; Sister: Karen Kay Hutson; Maternal Grandparents:
Mr. & Mrs. James Devaney; Paternal Grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Harold Hutson
He is survived by:
Sister: Anita Lively (Jeff) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Uncles: Bill Devaney (Carol) of Atlanta, Georgia
Josh Lively of Rockwood, Tennessee
Niece: Lindsay Lively of Rockwood, Tennessee
Nephew: Carson Kilby of Rockwood, Tennessee
Cousin: Michael & Beverly Devaney and Owen of Atlanta, Georgia
Many Friends in the Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,
Tennessee, Family will receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am, Funeral will be at 11:00am with Rev. Rick
Maccabee, officiating. Interment will be at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood following the Funeral
Services. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Tony Hutson