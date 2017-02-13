BBBTV12

Tony Hutson, Harriman

Mr. Tony Hutson, age 52 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Roane 
Medical Center at Harriman, Tennessee.  He was a Member of Walnut Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee
He was preceded in death by Parents: David & Edna Hutson; Sister: Karen Kay Hutson; Maternal Grandparents: 
Mr.  & Mrs. James Devaney; Paternal Grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Harold Hutson 
He is survived by: 
Sister: Anita Lively (Jeff) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Uncles: Bill Devaney (Carol) of Atlanta, Georgia 
Josh Lively of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Niece: Lindsay Lively of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Nephew: Carson Kilby of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Cousin: Michael & Beverly Devaney and Owen of Atlanta, Georgia 
Many Friends in the Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, 
Tennessee, Family will receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am, Funeral will be at 11:00am with Rev. Rick 
Maccabee, officiating. Interment will be at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood following the Funeral 
Services. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Tony Hutson 

