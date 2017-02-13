Tony Hutson, Harriman

He was preceded in death by Parents: David & Edna Hutson; Sister: Karen Kay Hutson; Maternal Grandparents:

Medical Center at Harriman, Tennessee. He was a Member of Walnut Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee

, age 52 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Roane

He is survived by:

Cousin: Michael & Beverly Devaney and Owen of Atlanta, Georgia

Many Friends in the Community

Arrangements are as Follows : Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,

Tennessee, Family will receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am, Funeral will be at 11:00am with Rev. Rick

Maccabee, officiating. Interment will be at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood following the Funeral