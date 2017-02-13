Edwin Allen Farmer, Harriman

his home. Mr. Farmer was a member of the

February 10 , 2017 at his home. Mr. Farmer was a member of the

Mr. Edwin Allen Farmer , age 88 , of Harriman passed away Friday

He is p receded in death by his wife: Bessie Stephans Farmer

His parents: Carl and Agnes Farmer

one son: Edwin Farmer Jr. of Coalfield

He is survived by one son: Edwin Farmer Jr. of Coalfield

One daughter: Deborah Daughtery of Wartburg

Two step children: Lloyd Rollins of Clarksville and Wanda

Two step children: Lloyd Rollins of Clarksville and Wanda Kinser

One brother: Moore Farmer of Ohio

One sister: Joyce Nealon of Crossville

And several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 14, 2017

from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The

funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Family and friends will

meet at Roane Memorial Gardens on Wednesday February 15,