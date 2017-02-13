BBBTV12

Edwin Allen Farmer, Harriman

Mr. Edwin Allen Farmer, age 88, of Harriman passed away Friday 
February 10, 2017 at his home. Mr. Farmer was a member of the 
Trenton Street Baptist Church. 
 
He is preceded in death by his wife: Bessie Stephans Farmer 
His parents: Carl and Agnes Farmer 
Two sons: Carl and Robert Farmer 
One grandson: Travis Farmer 
One great grandson: Peyton Farmer 
 
He is survived by one son: Edwin Farmer Jr. of Coalfield 
One daughter: Deborah Daughtery of Wartburg 
Two step children: Lloyd Rollins of Clarksville and Wanda Kinser 
of Oliver Springs 
One brother: Moore Farmer of Ohio 
One sister: Joyce Nealon of Crossville 
Twelve grandchildren 
And several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. 
 
The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 14, 2017 
from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The 
funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Family and friends will 
meet at Roane Memorial Gardens on Wednesday February 15, 
2017 at 11:00 AM for the graveside service. 
                        
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Farmer 
family. 

