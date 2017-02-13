Obituaries
Edwin Allen Farmer, Harriman
Mr. Edwin Allen Farmer, age 88, of Harriman passed away Friday
February 10, 2017 at his home. Mr. Farmer was a member of the
Trenton Street Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Bessie Stephans Farmer
His parents: Carl and Agnes Farmer
Two sons: Carl and Robert Farmer
One grandson: Travis Farmer
One great grandson: Peyton Farmer
He is survived by one son: Edwin Farmer Jr. of Coalfield
One daughter: Deborah Daughtery of Wartburg
Two step children: Lloyd Rollins of Clarksville and Wanda Kinser
of Oliver Springs
One brother: Moore Farmer of Ohio
One sister: Joyce Nealon of Crossville
Twelve grandchildren
And several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 14, 2017
from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The
funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Family and friends will
meet at Roane Memorial Gardens on Wednesday February 15,
2017 at 11:00 AM for the graveside service.
family.