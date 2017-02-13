Obituaries

Vick A. McCoy, LaFollette

Vick A. McCoy, age 75 of LaFollette, formerly of New River, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the LaFollette Nursing Home. Vick was born in Anderson County on June 3, 1941. Vick was a coal miner and belonged to the Masonic Lodge of Petros for over 50 years. He loved to fish, hunt, and to go to the shooting match. Vick is preceded in death by his daughter, Regina McCoy, mother, Janie McCoy, brother, Carson Bray, and several other family members.

Survivors include:

Son Victor McCoy Clinton

Niece April Greenwood Caryville

Nephew Scott Bray LaFollette

And several other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Masonic Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with speakers to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Petros Masonic Lodge in memory of Vick.

