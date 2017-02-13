BBBTV12

Larry Joe Day, Kingston

Larry Joe Dayage 66, of Kingston passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.  He was born 
March 29, 1950 in Knoxville and had been a resident of Roane County for the last four years.  He had worked in the 
trucking industry doing truck maintenance while his health permitted.  Larry was a member of The Church of God of 
Prophecy in Harriman. Among his favorite hobbies was watching wrestling and fishing.  Preceded in death by his mother, 
Sally Day Crawford and father, Fred Day. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Loving Wife of 4 yearsLinda D. Shultz of Kingston 
 
ChildrenLisa Day of Sweetwater 
Donnie Day & wife, Stacey of Corryton 
 
GrandchildrenMarie, Dallas and Jennifer 
 
Step-childrenPamela Jo Cantrell of Harriman 
Andrea Lynn James of Orlando, FLA 
Lewis Andrew Walker of Kingston 
 
SistersDonna Ecvans of LA 
Kim Worthington of Athens 
Greta Coleman of Athens 
Tina Crawford of Knoxville 
 
Many extended family members and friends 
 
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in 
charge of all the arrangements. 

