Obituaries
Larry Joe Day, Kingston
Larry Joe Day, age 66, of Kingston passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. He was born
March 29, 1950 in Knoxville and had been a resident of Roane County for the last four years. He had worked in the
trucking industry doing truck maintenance while his health permitted. Larry was a member of The Church of God of
Prophecy in Harriman. Among his favorite hobbies was watching wrestling and fishing. Preceded in death by his mother,
Sally Day Crawford and father, Fred Day.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 4 yearsLinda D. Shultz of Kingston
ChildrenLisa Day of Sweetwater
Donnie Day & wife, Stacey of Corryton
GrandchildrenMarie, Dallas and Jennifer
Step-childrenPamela Jo Cantrell of Harriman
Andrea Lynn James of Orlando, FLA
Lewis Andrew Walker of Kingston
SistersDonna Ecvans of LA
Kim Worthington of Athens
Greta Coleman of Athens
Tina Crawford of Knoxville
Many extended family members and friends
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in
charge of all the arrangements.