James Robert (Dudy) Pennington, Harriman

James Robert (Dudy) Penningtonage 75, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2017 at Saint 
Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was born June 24, 1941 in Andrews, North Carolina. He 
proudly served his country in both the United States Army & United States Navy during the Vietnam era, 
receiving several service medals and awards for his service.  Dudy enjoyed playing softball & football.  He was 
also an awesome cook. Preceded in death by his parents, James Aaron Pennington & Margaret Marie Arp 
Pennington; brother, Steve Pennington. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Loving Wife of 22 yearsSue Pennington of Harriman 
 
ChildrenKevin Pennington of Clinton 
Deanna Spears of Harriman 
Janie Pennington and wife, Mary Beth of Harriman 
Sonia Pennington of Texas 
 
StepsonsDarrell Phillip’s of Lenoir City 
Michael Phillips and wife, Amy of Kingston 
Bobby Phillips of Lenoir City 
 
15 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren 
 
BrothersDavid Pennington of Kingston 
Butch Pennington of Kentucky 
Dennis Pennington of Harriman 
 
SisterBarbara Bridges of Harriman 
 
Mother-in-lawAlma Brummett of Harriman 
 
A host of extended family and friends. 
 
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pmWednesday, February 15, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with 
funeral service following at 8:00 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside service 
will be held 1:00 p.m.Thursday, at Emory Heights Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors 
conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Ilieu of flowers, the family ask memorials be made to the 
Alzheimer’s Association. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements. 

