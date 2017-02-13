Obituaries
James Robert (Dudy) Pennington, Harriman
James Robert (Dudy) Pennington, age 75, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2017 at Saint
Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was born June 24, 1941 in Andrews, North Carolina. He
proudly served his country in both the United States Army & United States Navy during the Vietnam era,
receiving several service medals and awards for his service. Dudy enjoyed playing softball & football. He was
also an awesome cook. Preceded in death by his parents, James Aaron Pennington & Margaret Marie Arp
Pennington; brother, Steve Pennington.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 22 yearsSue Pennington of Harriman
ChildrenKevin Pennington of Clinton
Deanna Spears of Harriman
Janie Pennington and wife, Mary Beth of Harriman
Sonia Pennington of Texas
StepsonsDarrell Phillip’s of Lenoir City
Michael Phillips and wife, Amy of Kingston
Bobby Phillips of Lenoir City
15 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren
BrothersDavid Pennington of Kingston
Butch Pennington of Kentucky
Dennis Pennington of Harriman
SisterBarbara Bridges of Harriman
Mother-in-lawAlma Brummett of Harriman
A host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with
funeral service following at 8:00 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside service
will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, at Emory Heights Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors
conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorials be made to the
Alzheimer’s Association. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.