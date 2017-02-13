Obituaries

Margaret Spessard Davis, Clinton

Margaret Spessard Davis, born July 31, 1927, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Margaret and her husband, Charlie, owned and operated Clinton Food Market on Market Street in Clinton in the mid 1950’s until they closed the store in 1969 when Charlie’s health declined. In spring of 1979, Margaret began working at Modine Manufacturing Plant until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. The love of her life was her grandsons.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Elizabeth Robbins Spessard, her husband of 31 years, Charlie Davis, and brother, Howard Spessard.

Survived by her son Gary L. Davis and wife, Tammie Davis of Clinton; grandsons William Davis of Sevierville and Jonathan Davis and wife, Chelcie of Clinton; brother, Sam Spessard and wife, Ida Mae of Sevierville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Margaret was a wonderful mother and grandmother with a kind heart and gentle spirit. She lived a long, happy life. She was blessed with great health until recently.

The family would like to thank Dr. John T. Daugherty, McNeeley’s Family Physicians, and NHC in Oak Ridge for the great care they provided her. Special thanks to her hairdressers, Diane Walden and Sheila Langford, for the love they showed her over the years.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clinton.

