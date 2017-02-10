BBBTV12

Katherine Joyce Barger, Rockwood

Mrs. Katherine Joyce Barger, age 46 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday
February 8, 2017 at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. 
She is preceded in death by Parents: Peggy and James Ontvedt 
 
She is survived by: 
Husband of 19 yrs: Steve Barger of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Son: Christopher Trigg of Georgia 
Daughters:  Leah Barger of Rockwood 
                      Rebecca Barger of Rockwood 
2 Grandchildren: Alyissa Dilldine and Skylar Trigg 
Brother: Christan (Tammy) Lyall of Gainesville, Georgia 
 
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Crab 
Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Katherine Joyce Barger 

