Obituaries
Katherine Joyce Barger, Rockwood
Mrs. Katherine Joyce Barger, age 46 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday,
February 8, 2017 at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by Parents: Peggy and James Ontvedt
She is survived by:
Husband of 19 yrs: Steve Barger of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Christopher Trigg of Georgia
Daughters: Leah Barger of Rockwood
Rebecca Barger of Rockwood
2 Grandchildren: Alyissa Dilldine and Skylar Trigg
Brother: Christan (Tammy) Lyall of Gainesville, Georgia
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Crab
Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Katherine Joyce Barger