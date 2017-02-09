Obituaries

John Chandler Kimbel, Jr, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John Chandler Kimbel, Jr., age 63 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born January 4, 1954 in Rockwood and a lifelong resident of Roane County. He and his family have owned and operated Tri-State Auction & Realty Company where he worked as senior auctioneer and appraiser with over thirty years of experience. The company is licensed and bonded in 17 states. He received CAGA designation from Certified Appraisers Guild of America and also studied Industrial Machinery Appraising under Dr. Terry Evans in Nashville. Johnny also was a graduate of Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering, Inc., in Mason City, Iowa where he was awarded designation of Colonel. He was a life member of National Auctioneers Association, Professional Auctioneers Association, Tennessee Auctioneers Association, North Carolina Auctioneers Association, Alabama Auctioneers Association, Texas Auctioneer Association, National Industrial Auctioneers, and was awarded CAI from Certified Auctioneers Institute and Certified Appraisers Guild of America. He also attended the Certified Auctioneers Institute at the University of Indiana. Johnny enjoyed his work but loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. Preceded in death by his father, John Chandler Kimbel; brother, Wayne Kimbel; sister, Regina Kimbel.

SURVIVORS:

Loving wife Carolyn Harvey Kimbel of Kingston

Mother: Mary Johnson Kimbel of Ten Mile

Children: James Savage and wife, Melissa of Jacksboro

Kristie Scarbrough and husband, Chris of Kingston

Michelle Thompson of Knoxville; Dustin Kimbel of Harriman

Grandchildren: Tanner Seymour, Mikella Seymour, Carlie Savage and Matthew Weaver

Sister Sandra White of Ten Mile

A host of extended family and special friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Luminary United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Chuck Griffin and Pastor Bill Duncan officiating. Interment will follow the service at Edgemon Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

