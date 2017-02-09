Obituaries

Charles Duane Rhyne, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charles Duane Rhyne, age 65, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. Duane was born on January 12, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Miles and Violet Bittle Rhyne. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church of Clinton, Tennessee. He worked for Vinylex Corporation for 35 years as a Controller. In addition to his parents, Duane is preceded in death by, his sister, Louise Rhyne.

Survived by:

Wife…………..Carole Rhyne

Son……….……Chad Rhyne

Daughter……Heather Helton

Grandsons….Andrew, Jacob and their father Trent Helton

Sisters…………Patricia Johnson (Butch), Delores Neal Reed (Jack) and Denise Barlow (Jeff)

Brothers…….Miles Wilson Rhyne Jr.(Susie) and Stanley Rhyne (Sandy)

A host of other family and friends and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. David Speas and Rev. Sam Condon officiating. Duane’s interment will be held at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family that donations be made to the First Wesleyan Youth Group at 821 Fowler Street Clinton, TN 37716.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

