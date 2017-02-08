Obituaries

Thelma L. Patterson, Coalfield

Thelma L. Patterson, age 89 of the Coalfield Community went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2017. She was born February 15, 1927 in Anderson County.

She met and married her husband Rev. Roy Patterson and raised their family. She was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church for over forty years. She worked for many years at Burlington Hosiery Mills and at Big Lots in Oak Ridge before retiring. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Roy Patterson; by parents, Dave and Cumile Jackson; by brothers Floyd Jackson, Lawrence Jackson, Charles Jackson, Jimmy Jackson and J.L. Jackson; by sister, Madge Phillips and grandson Roy J.R. Harness.

She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Rebecca and Allen Arwood, Shirley and Jerry Burgess, Wanda Harness and Emma Arwood; by grandchildren, Tami Sheldon, Michael and Marie Burgess, Shelley and Cori Burgess, Jerry Burgess and Polly Cinnamon, Norris Harness, Brian and Lisa Sexton, Rick and Lisa Sexton, Dawn Arwood, Emilee Arwood and Jason Arwood; twenty-one great grandchildren; one sister Daisy Goings and a host of great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care and the Life Care Center of Wartburg for their love, kindness and care.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2017 between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, funeral to follow in the chapel at 7:00pm with Chaplain James Dunn officiating. Burial and graveside will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patterson family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

