Jacqueline Dawn Hargrove Kelly, Oak Ridge

Jacqueline Dawn Hargrove Kelly, 51, of Oak Ridge, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Saturday morning, February 4, 2017, following a courageous year-long battle with lung and brain cancer. During her fight she never lost her faith, dignity, smile, or sense of humor. Her attitude and determination was and will continue to be an inspiration to those who knew her. She loved the Lord and gladly shared her testimony with those in need. She truly believed to “fear not tomorrow for God is already there.”

She was born November 22, 1965, to Tommy Ray and Aline Holt Hargrove of Ardmore, TN, who survive her. She was the loving wife of Mike and mother of Dane Jackson Kelly, who was her pride and joy, both of Oak Ridge. She leaves behind her sister, Tammy Hargrove Walls and her nephews, Benjaman and Samuel Walls, whom she adored, all of Oak Ridge. Among her many family members in Giles Co, TN who mourn her passing are aunts and uncles Deloris and Dick Hammel, Garon and Lana Hargrove, Mae (the late James) Holt, and her cousins, Melissa Hammel; Ghana Hargrove, Tana Hargrove, Dana (Grady) Rhinehart, and Sheila (Dan) Williams and their families. She also leaves her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Judy and Roger Kelly, of Oak Ridge as well as her husband’s numerous family members whom she loved like her own.

She was a proud 1984 graduate of Giles County High School and attended both the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Carson Newman College. She spent the last ten years working at the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge, most recently in the Quality Department as an Administrative Assistant. She also worked for various U.S. Department of Energy contractors at both the K-25 site and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory during the previous ten years.

She was a member of First Baptist Concord and loved being a member of the Concord Worship Team and her choir family. Music was a huge part of her life and her friendships with many artists in both the Southern Gospel and Bluegrass fields were cherished by her. She loved attending concerts and the fellowship that followed. She and her road trip girls, Sherri Appling and Paula Torbett, spent many miles together making special memories.

She was also a sports fan who loved the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Lady Volunteers. She loved football season and especially tailgating with all of her longtime friends. She was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan as well. She loved watching and cheering for her son, Dane, as he played sports and participated in school and church activities. He always made her proud.

The family would like to thank so many people. All of our friends and co-workers who took time to visit, prepare food, and most importantly pray. The employees of CNS Y-12; National Strategic Protection Services ORNL Site; and 96.7 Merle FM and Praise 96.3.for their amazing support. Also Dr. John Foust, Dr. Ken Strike; the entire staffs of Thompson Oncology Group of Oak Ridge and Thompson Cancer Survival Center of Oak Ridge; the 4th Floor nurses at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge; everyone at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, especially the Hall 2 staff; and the teachers and staff of Glenwood Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Special thank you to Cindy Boshears and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Honorary pallbearers: Rick Dearholt, Kevin Corbett, Dan Williams, Kenny Powell, Louis Kittrell, Brett Kendrick, and Joshua Dobbs. Music for the service provided by Tim Surrett, Bradley Walker, and Jeff Lawrence.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 4 – 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Steve McDonald and Rev. Mike Harbin officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 10am for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family asks for a donation to either of these causes which were very special to her: The Pat Summitt Foundation or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

