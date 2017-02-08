Obituaries

James “Jim” Eugene Fellers, Knoxville

James “Jim” Eugene Fellers, age 69, died peacefully February 5, 2017 at his home. He was born February 2, 1948 in Knoxville, TN to the late Eugene Howard Fellers and Martha Alice Fellers.

Jim graduated from Clinton High School in 1967. Attended Cumberland University and received a BA degree in history. He worked at Lockheed Martin from 1975-1999. He married Linda Case in 1983. They celebrated 35 years of marriage in April of 2016. Jim was a loyal employee of Lockheed Martin. He was a member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Powell, TN.

He is survived by:

Loving wife………….. Linda Fellers

Son………………………. Nathaniel Henry & wife Kara

Daughter……………. Michelle Hurst & husband Jim

Grandchildren…….. Campbell and Ryan Henry

Thanks to all of Jims many friends and acquaintances he shared over the years. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Fran Vickers officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society in Jim’s name. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

