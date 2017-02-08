Cheryl Potter, Harriman

Cheryl Potter, age 67, of Harriman , age 67, of Harriman , passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord

Sunday , February 5 , 2017 in H arriman. Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, and

grandmother, and brought smiles and laughter to every event, and shone brightly

at every gathering. She was a selfless caretaker who also excelled at cooking,

gardening, and interior design. Cheryl had a true heart of gold and a loving spirit,

and she will be very dearly missed. She doted on her pets, loved to travel, and