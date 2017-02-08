BBBTV12

Cheryl Potter, Harriman

Cheryl Potter, age 67, of Harriman, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord 
Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Harriman.  Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, and 
grandmother, and brought smiles and laughter to every event, and shone brightly 
at every gathering.  She was a selfless caretaker who also excelled at cooking, 
gardening, and interior design.  Cheryl had a true heart of gold and a loving spirit, 
and she will be very dearly missed.  She doted on her pets, loved to travel, and 
attended Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman for many years. 
 
She is preceeded in death by her Father William Shelton; Mother and step father 
Betty and Bill Webb; Father in law and Mother in law Herbert and Cleo Potter.    
 
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 48 years Dwight Potter; Daughter Crystal 
Potter Ambrose; Grandchildren Ericka, Alicia, and Brooklyn Ambrose;  Loving 
Pet Cleo;  Sisters Deborah and husband David Bartlett, Susan and husband Jeff 
Edmonds;  Brother Mark and wife Brenda Shelton;  Sister in law Carolyn and 
husband Richard Edwards;  Brother in law Gerald Potter and Angie York;  
Special Friends Pat and Hoyt Brackett; And a host of nieces, nephews and 
extended family. 
 
The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, 
Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5 – 8 pm., a service to follow at 8:00 pm with 
Revs. Greg Kelly, Mason Goodman, and Willie Gallahar officiating.  Burial will 
be at Roane Memorial Gardens Friday February 10, 2017 at  1;00 PM.  In lieu of 
flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Riverside 
Baptist Church  629 Clinch Street  Harriman, TN.  37748  Kyker Funeral Home 
of Harriman is serving the Potter family.  
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com  

