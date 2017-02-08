Obituaries
Cheryl Potter, Harriman
Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Harriman. Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, and
grandmother, and brought smiles and laughter to every event, and shone brightly
at every gathering. She was a selfless caretaker who also excelled at cooking,
gardening, and interior design. Cheryl had a true heart of gold and a loving spirit,
and she will be very dearly missed. She doted on her pets, loved to travel, and
attended Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman for many years.
She is preceeded in death by her Father William Shelton; Mother and step father
Betty and Bill Webb; Father in law and Mother in law Herbert and Cleo Potter.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 48 years Dwight Potter; Daughter Crystal
Potter Ambrose; Grandchildren Ericka, Alicia, and Brooklyn Ambrose; Loving
Pet Cleo; Sisters Deborah and husband David Bartlett, Susan and husband Jeff
Edmonds; Brother Mark and wife Brenda Shelton; Sister in law Carolyn and
husband Richard Edwards; Brother in law Gerald Potter and Angie York;
Special Friends Pat and Hoyt Brackett; And a host of nieces, nephews and
extended family.
The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman,
Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5 – 8 pm., a service to follow at 8:00 pm with
Revs. Greg Kelly, Mason Goodman, and Willie Gallahar officiating. Burial will
be at Roane Memorial Gardens Friday February 10, 2017 at 1;00 PM. In lieu of
flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Riverside
Baptist Church 629 Clinch Street Harriman, TN. 37748 Kyker Funeral Home
of Harriman is serving the Potter family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com