Michael D. McKinney, Harriman

Mr. Michael D. McKinney, age 64 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his 
residence with his family by his side.  Mr. McKinney was of the Baptist Faith.  He was a Retired Electrician with 
the IBEW Local #270.  He enjoyed Life and being there with his Family.  He was a Loving Husband, Father, 
Grandfather, Uncle and Friend.  He is preceded in death by Father: J. C. McKinney; Mother: Elsie Smith; Brother: 
Charles McKinney; and Sister: Debbie Hughes 
He is survived by: 
Wife: Debra McKinney of Harriman, Tennessee 
Sons: Michael Bristol (Jennifer) of Andersonville, Tennessee 
Dusty Kimbel of Harriman, Tennessee 
Daughters: Sandra Parker (Jim) of McKinney, Texas 
Sonja Dishman (Jamie) of Jamestown, Tennessee 
10 Grandchildren 
Special Friends: Jamie & Ann Clark 
Several Nieces, Nephews, and Other Extended Family Members 
Many Friends in the Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, February 9, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in 
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm with  
Bro. Jeff Hughes, officiating.  Private Family Interment will be held at a Later Date.  
 Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Michael D. McKinney 

