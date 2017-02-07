Obituaries
Michael D. McKinney, Harriman
Mr. Michael D. McKinney, age 64 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his
residence with his family by his side. Mr. McKinney was of the Baptist Faith. He was a Retired Electrician with
the IBEW Local #270. He enjoyed Life and being there with his Family. He was a Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. He is preceded in death by Father: J. C. McKinney; Mother: Elsie Smith; Brother:
Charles McKinney; and Sister: Debbie Hughes
He is survived by:
Wife: Debra McKinney of Harriman, Tennessee
Sons: Michael Bristol (Jennifer) of Andersonville, Tennessee
Dusty Kimbel of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughters: Sandra Parker (Jim) of McKinney, Texas
Sonja Dishman (Jamie) of Jamestown, Tennessee
10 Grandchildren
Special Friends: Jamie & Ann Clark
Several Nieces, Nephews, and Other Extended Family Members
Many Friends in the Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, February 9, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm with
Bro. Jeff Hughes, officiating. Private Family Interment will be held at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Michael D. McKinney