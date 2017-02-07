Michael D. McKinney, Harriman

Mr. Michael D. McKinney, age 64 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his

residence with his family by his side. Mr. McKinney was of the Baptist Faith. He was a Retired Electrician with

the IBEW Local #270. He enjoyed Life and being there with his Family. He was a Loving Husband, Father,

Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. He is preceded in death by Father: J. C. McKinney; Mother: Elsie Smith; Brother: