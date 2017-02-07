Obituaries

Ezra Zayne Winn

Ezra Zayne Winn met the eyes of Jesus on Feb.6, 2017 after spending 19 days in the arms of the ones who loved him the most. Ezra will be waiting in Heaven for his mommy- Sara Winn, daddy- Micheal Winn, Brother- Jaylen Shelton. Grandparents: Norman Winn, Angie and Randy Finely, Connie Applegate, Blaine Mills, Great Grandparents: Don Gilliland, Larry and Janet Cash, Anna Belle Wells, Aunts: Kayla Winn, Heather Sams, Lisa Collier, Nancy Mills, Uncles: Michael Emmott, Danny Sams, and Blaine Mills Jr., Great Aunts: Dawn Roark, Tonya Rose, Lesia Jones, Sherry Cantrell, Andrea Winn, Candy Mullins, Chanda Smelcer, Charisma Mahan, Great Uncles: Shane Roark, Thomas Winn, Rusty Jones, Chris Cantrell, Tim Rose, Gary Mullins, Scott Smelcer, Stephen Mahan, Cousins: Aarron Sams, Braxton Sams, Rylan Hall, Mason Emmott, Rayvn Smelcer, Bayker Mahan, Jaxon Mahan, Hannah Thurman.

Greeting him in Heaven is Great Grandparents: John Shelton, Velma Louise Mills, Franklin Mills, Ruby Gilliland, Jerry and Mary Warren, Great Aunt: Carlie Shelton Mize, Great Uncle: Chancey Cash, Cousin: Chloey Lynn Collier.

The family and friends will be celebrating the time we spent with Ezra on Wed. Feb. 8, 2017 at 2pm with the receiving of friends at noon. The graveside service will follow his service where he will be laid to rest with “bubba”. We extend a special thank you to Clinton Church of God and The Upper Room for preparing a dinner for the family following the graveside service.

You can also view Ezra’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

